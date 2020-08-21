Recall issued for peaches sold at Ohio Aldi locations

OHIO (WOWO): The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for bagged peaches sold at Aldi locations in Ohio.

The FDA, alongside the CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections connected to the peaches, with a total of 68 cases reported in nine states so far.

Aldi is voluntarily recalling all Wawona brand bagged peaches, and are saying anyone who bought them between June 1st and August 19th should throw them away. Indiana Aldi locations are not part of the recall notice.

Symptoms of salmonella infections include diarrhea, fever, cramps, a high fever, and headaches. In some cases it may be fatal.

Read the full recall notice here.