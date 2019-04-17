Recall issued for Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Put down that cookie: a recall has been issued for certain packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy.

Mondelez Global LLC has announced a voluntary recall in the US of certain 13oz packages of of the popular cookie brand due to the presence of an “unexpected solidified ingredient.” The company has received some reports of consumers getting sickened by the cookies.

The packages under the recall have “best when used by” dates of September 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th of this year. If you have one of those packages, throw it out.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall.