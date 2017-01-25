Recall impacts 101,000 laptop batteries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Check your laptop… it may be under a recall over some bad batteries.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report that a recall is in place for about 101,000 laptop batteries in North America, the vast majority of which were sold in the United States.

The lithium-ion batteries contain Panasonic cells and were used in HP laptops, but are also compatible with Compaq computers, and were shipped with computers sold between March 2013 and last October at Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco, among other retailers.

The batteries are at risk of overheating, melting, and causing fire and burn damage.

There is a label with a model number on each battery. Look for numbers starting with the following: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.