RECALL ALERT – Velvet Ice Cream may be tainted with listeria

STATEWIDE, (WOWO): Check your freezer if you have purchased Velvet brand ice cream or sherbet in the past few weeks – it may have an added ingredient you don’t want.

Company officials are recalling all ice cream and sherbet produced after March 24th because it may contain listeria, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, those with underlying heath issues, compromised immune systems or the elderly.

The recalled products were sold in various containers at retail stores across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. If you have any of the products – throw it out immediately.