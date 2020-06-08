Realtor planning southeast Fort Wayne development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local realtor has made a big land purchase in southeast Fort Wayne, with equally big plans.

Jerry Starks, owner of JM Realty Associates, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s buying over 140 acres of land near the intersection of East Tillman Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd., with plans to bring commercial businesses and housing there.

He’s been in touch with City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker to work on a plan that includes restaurants, coffee shops, and pharmacies for the land, but Starks adds that he wants community input as well.