Rare 1937 Cord donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (Press Release): The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is pleased to announce the addition of a 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton with dual side-mount tires to its growing collection of automobiles. It is from the private collection of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Stanbury of Bath, New York and donated by their daughter and son-in-law John and Jeanette Collins and Museum Acquisition Fund.

In 1937, the Cord automobile was re-named the 812 and new offerings included the option of supercharging and custom bodies for more head and leg room. The company also honored the request of individuals who desired custom modifications on their Cord. One such modification was the dual side-mounted spare tires, rather than the standard placement inside the trunk. This allowed for extra trunk space and mounting space for side view mirrors. The tire placement and modification of the pontoon fenders was likely done after the Cord was constructed. Only two Cord automobiles were built with the dual side-mounts, and both exist today. With this donation, the museum can now ensure that this important piece of Cord automotive history will be preserved for all time.

“This Cord is a great example of a customer requested modification,” said museum curator, Sam Grate. “By now owning and displaying one of the two Cords built with this customization, we are honored to be the stewards and representatives of this exceedingly rare automobile.”

The 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton is currently on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 AM until 5 PM. For visiting information please visit automobilemuseum.org.