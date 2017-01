FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ramp from I-69 NB to I-469 (exit 315) is closed due to overturned semi.

As of right now, it’s unknown how long the 315 exit ramp will remain shut down. It’s also currently unknown if any injuries have been reported, but check back with WOWO for more updates.