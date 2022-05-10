Rains Delays Indiana Planting Progress

Another cool, wet week limited fieldwork throughout much of the State, as corn and soybean planting remained well behind schedule, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 98 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 56.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.2 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.33 inches to 2.31 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.49 inches, 0.53 inches above normal. There were 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 8.

Above average rainfall slowed planting progress throughout much of the State with both corn and soybeans planted falling well behind their five-year averages. Ponding was reported in some fields, along with minor flooding near some rivers. Winter wheat progress remained behind schedule, and crop condition declined slightly from the previous week. Livestock were reported in good condition, with spring calving underway. Pasture conditions improved slightly from the previous week. Other activities for the week included mowing roadsides and fertilizer applications where conditions allowed.