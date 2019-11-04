Rain, Snow Hamper Indiana Harvest Progress

According to the USDA, there were 3.1 days of suitable fieldwork last week, putting a damper on harvest progress.

Temperatures were 7.6 degrees below normal for Indiana, averaging 43.2 degrees.

Corn harvest in Indiana improved 9 percent compared to last week with corn harvest progress at 57 percent. 36 percent of the crop is rated good to excellent. Moisture content for corn remained unchanged compared to last week at 20 percent.

Soybean harvest is 11 points behind the five-year average. 79 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have been harvested, an increase of 8 points from the week prior. Moisture content for soybeans remained unchanged compared to last week at 13 percent.