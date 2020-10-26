Rain Preventing Significant Harvest Progress in Indiana

Rain showers swept across Indiana last week, interrupting harvest progress but providing much needed moisture after several weeks of dry weather, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased significantly from the previous week, with 64 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. The average temperature for the week was 53.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.7 degrees above normal for Indiana.

The amount of rainfall varied from 0.63 to 3.93 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 2.38 inches. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 25. Heavy rains across Indiana slowed field activity last week.

Corn harvest remained in line with the five-year average at 62 percent complete, while soybean harvest stayed slightly ahead of the five-year average at 82 percent complete. The abundant rainfall aided winter wheat emergence, which caught up to the five-year average after falling behind schedule the previous two weeks.

Livestock were reported to be in good condition as fall calving wrapped up, and pastures improved marginally due to the rain. Other activities for the week included fall tillage, harvesting late-season specialty crops, and hauling grain.