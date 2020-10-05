Rain Holds Off Harvest But Replenishes Topsoil Moisture

Rain arrived towards the end of the week which helped to replenish topsoil moisture levels, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Most areas of Indiana received at least a little rain beginning Friday and running through the weekend, though more was needed to help very dry conditions. Northern counties received the most rainfall, while central and southern counties received less. Even with the rainfall last weekend, 67 percent of topsoil remained short or very short.

The average temperature for the week was 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 6.5 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.07 to 1.12 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.46 inches. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 4.

Many famers availed themselves of excellent harvest conditions present early in the week and made very good progress combining soybeans and corn. Later planted corn and longer day soybean moisture levels remained too high for harvest. Rains late in the week put the brakes on harvest for some farms. Pasture conditions continued to suffer due to lack of rain and some farmers were providing supplemental feed to support nutrition needs. Other activities for the week included, planting wheat, finishing up vegetable harvest, and harvesting apples.

Corn

Mature: 83%

Harvested for grain: 22%

Harvested for silage: 94%

Soybeans

Dropping leaves: 90%

Soybeans harvested: 30%

Wheat

Planted: 24%

Emerged: 3%