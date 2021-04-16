Racing To Save Lives On “Blue And Green Day” For National Donate Life Month

Taylor Clauson-McLean from Driven2SaveLives.org joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the program that was launched in honor of her late brother, Indiana racecar driver Bryan Clauson who was tragically killed in a racing accident in 2016. All of this being done as part of National Donate Life Month, specifically “Blue And Green Day” which is done to signify support for organ and tissue donation in America.

