Questions raised about Jefferson Pointe project reimbursement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Are taxpayer dollars going to the Jefferson Pointe remodeling project?

Nancy Townsend of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission says a $3.5-million reimbursement to RED Development for the construction of a road through the middle of the outdoor mall is indeed from tax income, but it’s not new money: it’s coming from an existing TIF district there.

“We’ve used funds in this TIF account to do many things,” Townsend says. “We’ve done trail projects, traffic improvement projects, and road projects.”

RED Development will spend a total of $17-million on the “Courtyard Makeover” project, which they hope will attract new tenants and shoppers by making it easier to park in front of several of the shopping center’s retailers.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl tells WOWO News some questions remain:

“Should taxpayer dollars be going to such retail projects?” Jehl asks. “This is certainly a new precedent and a large amount of money for what is essentially a private road.”