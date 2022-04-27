Questions For New Fort Wayne Trash Hauler Asked Tuesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s new trash and recycling hauler-in-waiting brought four top officials to Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting. According to The Journal Gazette, GFL Environmental Inc.’s officials presented details about the $11.1 million first-year contract the city’s Board of Public Works approved last week and explained their ability to service Fort Wayne.

The contract would cost the city $10.75 per month per household plus $1.50 per month per additional trash cart. Reflected on a resident’s typical City Utilities solid waste bill would be an $8 monthly increase, bringing the bill to $20 from $12. But more work has to be done before finalizing rates. Council formally introduced the contract and the ordinance approving it Tuesday but did not vote on either measure. That vote could come as early as next Tuesday’s meeting or the following week. The new contract would start July 1st.