Questions Arise of Enforcement of Indiana’s Law Cracking Down on Enrollment Incentives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Indiana law strengthens previous bans on schools offering gifts or perks to parents in exchange for enrolling their children. But so far, officials don’t appear to be enforcing the stricter provision at schools that receive public money. The omnibus House Enrolled Act 1093, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in mid-March and went into effect July 1, tightens a previous rule that bans schools and their representatives from offering “any item that has monetary value, including cash or a gift card” as an incentive to enroll. The bill came about following a Chalkbeat report on the growing criticism of a virtual school that first offered homeschooling parents cash, and then a debit card-like points system, to order educational materials that include textbooks, Netflix, educational toys, and museum memberships. It’s unclear how widespread enrollment incentives are in Indiana, but home school charter programs in other states have come under fire for similar practices