Purdue’s AgGrowBOT Showcases Innovations, Ideas

Purdue University’s College of Agriculture will host AgGrowBOT May 7-8 at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education (ACRE).

The event amplifies Purdue’s commitment to leadership and innovation in digital agriculture with technologies that improve agricultural productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

“By supplying a competitive outlet for students, the AgGrowBOT program helps create tomorrow’s agricultural inventions,” said Ronald Turco, professor and department head of agronomy.

The first day of AgGrowBOT, GENAG Day, will feature hands-on, educational experiences designed for junior and senior high school students. Events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at ACRE, 4540 U.S. 52 West, West Lafayette.

On GENAG Day, students can learn about innovations and career opportunities in agriculture. Interactive exhibits focused on farm management, soil health, rural broadband and other topics will engage students as they explore their interests. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with AgGrowBOT Challenge teams.

The AgGrowBOT Challenge, May 8, consists of the Ag-device and BOT competitions. Collegiate teams may enter either or both.

The Ag-device competition features entries designed to solve problems through novel approaches to agricultural processes. Entries for the competition face few restrictions, which encourages creative solutions. Examples include software builds, remote data implementations and handheld devices.

The BOT competition tasks entrants with the construction of an autonomous device, capable of finding, identifying and eliminating weeds in a field of wheat. The self-powered vehicles will be tested under real field conditions without direct input from an operator.

Spectators are welcome to attend both competitions. The BOT competition begins at 8 a.m. and the Ag-device competition starts at 1 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Pre-registration and additional details are available at https://ag.purdue.edu/aggrowbot/.