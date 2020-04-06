Purdue Women in Ag Hosting Online Marketing Strategies with Low Budgets

Purdue Women in Agriculture is offering a three-session webinar series about online marketing strategies with low budgets.
The series will feature Ariana Torres, assistant professor in the Department of Horticultue & Landscape Architecture Department of Agricultural Economics.
Here are the series events:
Best Practices in Online Marketing
- April 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST
- Register for the Webinar Here
Social Media 101
- April 14, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST
- Register for the Webinar Here
Saving Time Using Social Media Strategies
- April 21, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm EST
- Register for the Webinar Here
If you can’t view the webinar live, please consider registering to receive a link to the recording.
