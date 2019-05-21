Purdue Weed Science Field Day Coming 6/27

Facing increasingly uncertain market conditions, producers looking to refine weed control and protect crop yield are encouraged to attend the Purdue Weed Science Team’s annual educational field day.

The event is scheduled for June 27 at the Throckmorton Purdue Agricultural Center, 8343 S. U.S. Highway 231, Lafayette, approximately five miles south of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

“As commodity prices continue to be challenging, the new information our team will present will be useful for farmers, agricultural industry professionals, educators, consultants, and anyone who applies herbicides,” said Bill Johnson, Purdue professor of weed science. “We will discuss the Enlist, Xtend and Liberty Link soybean weed control programs, as well as exploratory work with herbicide tolerance in industrial hemp if the weather allows us to get our hemp plots established.”

Participants will also learn more about water hemp and giant ragweed control with cover crops in corn and soybean fields, as well as other current research being conducted by graduate students with Purdue’s Weed Science Team.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. Three CCH credits have been applied for.

For more information or to sign up, go to https://purdue.ag/weed-day or call Lisa Gross at 765-494-9871.