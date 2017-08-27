Purdue University works to find campus housing for students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials are working with private apartment complexes to find space for students as campus housing fills up.

The Journal and Courier reports the university anticipated having up to 7,600 incoming freshmen this fall. Almost 95 percent decided to live on campus.

The university has leased more than 90 beds from The Cottages on Lindberg and 240 beds from Blackbird Farms apartments.

The apartment complexes are about two miles from campus and more expensive than on-campus dorms. The university is subsidizing students placed in the complexes about $1,000 per semester.

Mike Shettle is the administration director for Purdue University Residences. He says students living in the off-campus complexes still have a resident assistant, a residence education coordinator, academic programming and social activities.