Purdue University to extend tuition freeze into 7th year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue University plans to extend a tuition freeze it imposed in 2013 into a seventh year.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced Thursday the school intends to hold tuition levels constant through the 2019-20 academic year on the West Lafayette campus.

That will mean students there will continue paying nearly the same in tuition and fees as students did in 2012-13 and that five graduating classes will have earned Purdue degrees without ever facing a tuition increase.

Tuition and fees at the campus are about $10,000 for Indiana residents, $29,000 for nonresidents and $31,000 for international students.

Purdue says the tuition freeze and other steps have helped reduce student debt. The school says a record 59 percent of Purdue’s West Lafayette undergraduates graduated debt-free in the 2016-17 academic year.