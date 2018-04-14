Purdue University Fort Wayne volunteers aid non-profits this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue University Fort Wayne will send nearly 500 students, faculty, staff and alumni volunteers into the community Saturday, April 14, for the 7th annual “The BIG Event.”

The event focuses on helping 35 Fort Wayne non-profit agencies including the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and the Summit Equestrian Center.

Volunteers will help with anything needed, from painting, landscaping, and small renovation projects, to filing paperwork, data entry and other office needs.

Volunteers will meet at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at 8:30 a.m. for registration, and will head out for their assignments by 9:30 a.m.