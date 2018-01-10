Purdue University Fort Wayne Music Technology Program to be Housed on Sweetwater Campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne and Sweetwater officials announced this afternoon a partnership that will locate a majority of the university’s music technology program on the Sweetwater campus. The company will turn an existing 8,000 square foot facility, just south of the main building, into a learning center that will include studios, classrooms, and other teaching spaces.

The facility is expected to open in August 2018, prior to the university’s fall semester and first day of classes.

Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater will contribute to this project in two ways. They will provide $1.6 million for the build-out of the facility. The university will reimburse the $1.6 million over a six-year period in the form of a lease. In addition, Purdue Fort Wayne is receiving a gift-in-kind in the amount of $1.465 million, based on the Suracks not charging any interest or rent for the building. Additionally, the students and faculty will enjoy the many benefits of the Sweetwater campus, from its recording studios to the amenities that its employees take advantage of including the Downbeat Diner, Crescendo Cafe, Health Club, and more.

In addition to funding from Sweetwater, the State of Indiana, and the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation have each provided $1 million to the Purdue music program. A significant portion of these funds, not yet determined, will be used for gear and infrastructure for the Sweetwater campus project.