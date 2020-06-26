Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech announce articulation agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Purdue University Fort Wayne has signed an articulation agreement with Ivy Tech Community College.

The agreement allows students to transfer credits earned from an Ivy Tech Associate of Applied Science degree toward a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Purdue Fort Wayne. Students can complete this degree entirely online.

“This transfer agreement with Purdue Fort Wayne marks another great opportunity for Ivy Tech students to complete a four-year degree, empowering them to achieve their career aspirations,” said Jerrilee Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw. “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Purdue Fort Wayne and create a seamless, affordable path for our students to pursue a Bachelor of Applied Science after completing two years at Ivy Tech.”

The Bachelor of Applied Science degree at Purdue Fort Wayne allows students with an Associate of Applied Science to complement what they’ve already learned with a focus in business, supervision and leadership, information technology, information systems, or through an interdisciplinary track.

“Indiana’s place on the national stage is strengthened when centers of higher education like ours work together to find new avenues for students to achieve sustained academic success,” said Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “Building upon the momentum of the Titan to Mastodon Connection announced in February, this agreement further illustrates our commitment to supporting the progress of Ivy Tech students who also desire to earn a Purdue degree.”

To benefit from this agreement, students must have completed an Associate of Applied Science from any Ivy Tech campus, and must apply to and be admitted to Purdue Fort Wayne. Once admitted, they can transfer up to 88 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 120 credit hours required to graduate. A minimum of 32 resident credit hours must be earned while attending Purdue Fort Wayne face-to-face or online.