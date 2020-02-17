Purdue tuition to remain frozen

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Tuition is staying put for a ninth year in a row at Purdue.

President Mitch Daniels announced over the weekend that he and university leaders will not be raising tuition again, meaning students in the 2021-2022 school year will be paying the same $9,992 for tuition and fees as students in 2012.

Out-of-state tuition is also holding steady at just shy of $29,000. Daniels says $10,000 rates for room and board are not increasing either.

More than 44,000 students attend Purdue, which the school’s highest enrollment ever.