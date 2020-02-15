Purdue to Host Seed Industry Management Academy

Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will partner with the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) to host the 2020 ASTA Management Academy March 2-6 in West Lafayette.

Academy participants will explore methods of practical application of management concepts for the long-term success of their seed firms. They also will gain an increased understanding of the changing agribusiness environment and discover fundamental marketing strategies that best fit the current market. In addition, case problems and group activities will aid attendees in better identifying and applying management tools to examine long-term profitability.

“Mergers and acquisitions, digitization and consumer demands are only a few of the challenges currently facing the seed industry,” said Allan Gray, center executive director and professor of agricultural economics. “The ASTA Management Academy provides an opportunity for seed industry leaders to sharpen their management toolkit for addressing these challenges and take a hard look at their strategy for future success.”

The program will offer opportunities to discuss and evaluate strategies for creating and leveraging competitive advantage. Attendees will acquire skills to create and communicate points of difference for market orientation, learn to evaluate and manage performance and study strategic positioning.

In addition to Gray, other faculty presenters include Brady Brewer, assistant professor of agricultural economics; Larry DeBoer, professor of agricultural economics; Scott Downey, center associate director and professor of agricultural economics; Pete Hammett, visiting professor of agricultural economics; and Larry Lad, associate professor of management at Butler University.

The ASTA Management Academy is valuable for both experienced decision makers and those new to the industry. The program rate for ASTA members is $2,595. The non-member rate is $3,695. Learn more about the academy and register at https://agribusiness.purdue.edu/program/asta-management-academy/.