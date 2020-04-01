Purdue to Host Free Webinar Wednesday to Discuss Crop Outlook Amid COVID-19

The Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free Spring 2020 Crop Outlook webinar from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on April 1.

The webinar will be led by Purdue agricultural economists Michael Langemeier and James Mintert, and review the crop outlook following the USDA’s March 31 release of the Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports. There will also be a discussion on the potential implications of COVID-19 on the outlook for corn and soybeans.

The webinar is free, but attendees must register at the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture webinar website. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at the scheduled time. For those who cannot join the live webinar, a follow-up email will guide them to a website to view the webinar recording and download the slides used during the webinar.