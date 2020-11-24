Purdue to Host Free Virtual 2021 Top Farmer Conference

The Purdue Top Farmer Conference, a management program for farmers that features some of the nation’s top experts on marketing, risk management and crop production, will take place Jan. 8, live via the Zoom meeting platform.

“This year has brought an abundance of challenges and uncertain economic conditions for the ag industry,” said James Mintert, Purdue professor of agricultural economics and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “Although the pandemic prevents us from gathering in person for the conference as we have traditionally done for decades, it is perhaps more important than ever that we continue to bring farmers information on how to translate this year’s challenge into next year’s success. Meeting virtually will allow farmers to hear from thought leaders and experts, as well as network with peers during this interactive online session.”

The conference, designed specifically for farmers and agribusiness professionals, will focus on addressing the economic environment and future implications and strategies to improve growers’ odds of success. The conference will feature three of the nation’s top experts on the agricultural economy and include thoughtful, innovative breakout discussions following the presentations.

Conference topics will include the ag economy outlook from both a macro and consumer perspective, ag trade prospects and implications for farmland values. During the discussion breakouts, participants will interact with other attendees and consider strategic responses to this challenging economic environment.

Iowa State University’s Wendong Zhang, an expert on Chinese agriculture and U.S. farmland values, will provide insight into drivers of change in China’s food system and implications for Midwest farmland values. Jason Henderson, Purdue’s senior associate dean in the College of Agriculture, will discuss prospects for world economic recovery in 2021 and implications for U.S. agriculture. Jayson Lusk, distinguished professor of agricultural economics at Purdue, will examine what changing consumer behavior will mean for U.S. agriculture.

The conference will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Registration for the three-hour virtual event is free, with space being limited to 300 participants. The conference will not be recorded; therefore, participants will need to register and attend the event live. Participants will receive an email upon registration with the Zoom meeting link and details on how to join the conference at its scheduled time

The conference is sponsored by Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture and Farm Credit Mid-America. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Zahn at smithse@purdue.edu or 765-494-7004 or visit here.