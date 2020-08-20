Purdue Takes Fall Agronomy Courses Online, Registration Open

With the global pandemic, many face-to-face workshops and field days have been canceled, but the business of agriculture goes on and so does Purdue University’s popular online agronomy course series.

Aimed at agricultural producers and the businesses serving them, the Purdue Agronomy e-Learning Academy is now taking registrations for online courses scheduled to begin Sept. 16. The 12-week, noncredit courses run through Dec. 9 but can be completed earlier. The courses allow participants to work through the material and take exams when it fits their schedules.

“These courses particularly appeal to ag retailers who can benefit by having a deeper knowledge of the details of producing a crop, making them better equipped to answer their customers’ questions, grow their customers’ business and grow their own business at the same time,” said Bruce Erickson, director for the Purdue Agronomy e-learning program.

Courses offered include:

Agronomy Essentials, a fundamental crops and soils course that provides a thorough understanding of agronomy and crop production practices – even for those who do not have a background in agronomy. The course follows the growing season from field preparation, crop growth and development, and pest management through to harvest, storage, and marketing the crop.

Precision Agriculture, designed for those with at least a basic understanding of agronomy. The course delivers the technical science of digital agriculture to help agriculture professionals keep up with technology changes.

Nutrient Management, providing a better understanding of the complexities of nutrient management, including fertilizer sources, methods of measurement and assessment, placement, timing, rate of application, and adjusting for soils and weather.

Agronomy Essentials Europe, insight into crops, soils, nutrient use, and other agronomic considerations unique to European agriculture. The course is beneficial for U.S. agricultural professionals who interact with European counterparts and those who live and work in Europe.

Each course is made up of modules and has over 100 videos, accompanied by readings, links to related information and a glossary. As each module test is successfully completed, the next module opens, permitting students to work ahead. This allows flexibility to meet individual work, home and life demands. Course materials are available for the duration of the course, allowing students to review as desired.

Upon completion, course graduates receive a personalized certificate from Purdue Online, suitable for framing.

Questions about the courses’ content can be directed to Bruce Erickson at berickso@purdue.edu. For all other questions, including available discounts, contact Sue Bennett at benne122@purdue.edu. Tuition and additional details are available at: https://ag.purdue.edu/agry/ADE/Pages/default.aspx.