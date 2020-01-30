Purdue Offers Webinar Series to Help Grow Farm Team

To help farm teams grow their operation, Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team will host the Growing Your Farm Team webinar series in 2020. The webinar series will focus on defining your dream, financing your dream, and making your dream a reality. This three-night series will take place on February 4, March 5, and March 16 at 6:30 pm EST. These hour-long webinars will be live and will give participants a chance to ask questions.

Defining Your Dream – Feb. 4th @ 6:30 pm EST

Dr. Maria Marshall and Renee Wiatt with Purdue Institute for Family Business (PIFB) will discuss personal and professional goal setting.

Financing Your Dream – Mar. 5th @ 6:30 pm EST

Renee Wiatt, PIFB, and Denise Schroeder, Purdue Extension, discussing how to develop and live within a budget.

Making Your Dream a Reality – Mar. 16th @ 6:30 pm EST

Dakota Everts, Growing Forward Specialist with Farm Credit Mid-America, and Jenna Nees, Purdue Extension, discussing the lenders perspective when seeking a loan.

You can participate in this webinar series at one of seven extension office host sites or view the webinar from the comforts of your own home. The host sites include:

Purdue Extension Greene County – Bloomfield, IN

Purdue Extension Harrison County – Corydon, IN

Purdue Extension Lawrence County – Bedford, IN

Purdue Extension Marshall County – Plymouth, IN

Purdue Extension Switzerland County – Vevay, IN

Purdue Extension Washington County – Salem, IN

Purdue Extension Whitley County – Columbia City, IN

The cost to participate in this webinar series is $50 for the first 4 family members and $10 for each additional member. Registration is required in advance for this webinar series. Individuals need to register with the Purdue Extension Kosciusko County Office at 574-372-2340, regardless of which site they will be attending or if they are plan to view from the webinar series from their home. Please make checks payable to the Purdue Education Fund and mail them to Purdue Extension Kosciusko County, 202 W Main St., Warsaw, IN. Please register by January 31, 2020.

The Purdue Succession Planning Team hopes this webinar series is helpful to those who choose to watch it. We strongly encourage host site viewing to allow for additional discussion between participants.