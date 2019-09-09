Purdue Offering Strategic Marketing Workshop

Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will present the 2019 Strategic Agri-Marketing seminar Oct. 8-10 on the West Lafayette campus.

This workshop-style program will allow participants to develop and integrate a more strategic approach to marketing. Attendees will analyze case studies and participate in small-group work to learn how to build marketing models with measurable results and integrate variables that meet both the marketing and financial objectives of their agribusinesses.

“Every company in this industry must allocate limited resources across multiple functions related to their marketing plan,” said Justin Funk, managing partner of Agri Studies Inc. and a conference presenter. “Strategic Agri-Marketing is designed to equip participants with the skills necessary to develop a cohesive marketing strategy with many moving parts.”

Scott Downey, professor of agricultural economics and associate center director, also will present at the workshop. Funk and Downey will lead participants in designing and managing marketing channels that add value to buyers and sellers, addressing management issues in distribution systems, and measuring and calculating price elasticity in developing profitable pricing strategies that capture value and explore components of an integrated communication approach.

Program topics will include product line and brand strategies, distribution strategies, price strategies, promotion strategies and segmentation, targeting and positioning.

This program is especially valuable for marketing managers and directors responsible for developing or implementing marketing strategies for their agribusinesses and field team members. Previous attendees have held roles such as vice president of marketing, marketing manager, marketing director and senior product/brand manager.

The cost to attend is $2,595. Learn more about the seminar and register here.