Purdue Fort Wayne turning to hotel for over-capacity student housing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): For some Purdue University Fort Wayne students, school will start at a Holiday Inn.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports that housing requests are 3% over capacity. Housing director Jordyn Hogan says overbooking could be the result of recruitment efforts.

Eric Norman, PFW’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, said it’s due to the school making living on campus more attractive to students.

“We think we’ve been able to really show and develop the experience you’re going to have by living on campus,” said Norman. “I think between tying all of those different elements together and really actually showcasing what Purdue Fort Wayne is, there’s been an increase in interest to live on campus.”

The university says it will accommodate up to 5 percent over capacity by putting students on the overflow list up at a nearby Holiday Inn. The school could spend up to $80,000 for hotel stays. PFW has already reserved 60 of the Holiday Inn’s 151 rooms, but that number could fluctuate as students make their final decisions on where to live.