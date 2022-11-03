Purdue Fort Wayne Selects Leader of Youth Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Purdue Fort Wayne have chosen the person to lead their youth programs. The selection was made after a formal internal search. A committee comprised of Purdue University Fort Wayne staff and faculty selected Mary Encabo-Bischoff as the inaugural director of youth programs for the university. This three-year appointment includes oversight and compliance of youth programs sponsored by PFW, the creation of new summer programs offered on campus in collaboration with Purdue Polytechnic High School students, and the implementation of other youth programs that impact the community. Encabo-Bischoff is a lecturer in the Department of English and Linguistics.