Purdue Fort Wayne officials warn of phishing scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Purdue University Fort Wayne are warning students about a phishing scam targeting their credit and debit cards.

According to a post made by the school’s official Facebook page, the scam comes in an email from a PFW.edu address, saying a billing error resulted in an overcharge to the student’s account, and that the student needs to verify their card information to receive a refund.

It’s not an official communication.

If a student does have a refund, that will be reflected in the student’s account balance on goPFW and a refund will be issued via direct deposit or mailed check.