Purdue Fort Wayne Hires Sebring To Lead University News Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Longtime Fort Wayne journalist Blake Sebring recently joined Purdue University Fort Wayne’s media relations team as its News Center director.

Closely aligned with his legendary credentials, Sebring’s main area of responsibility at Purdue Fort Wayne is telling the university’s story through the continued buildout of its digital News Center that launched in January. He also supports efforts related to media relations and internal communications.

Sebring is an outstanding and accomplished writer. He has worked in journalism in Fort Wayne for more than 40 years — primarily with The News-Sentinel and more recently as a freelancer for The Journal Gazette. During his career, he has been inducted into five halls of fame, including the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters in 2015. Sebring has also written 15 books, including five novels.