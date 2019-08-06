Purdue Extension to Host Crops Field Day on Sept. 5

Farmers have spent much of 2019 dealing with the challenges that come with an unprecedented wet spring, navigating fluctuating markets, learning about new production alternatives, and adapting to new technologies. These and other issues will be addressed on Sept. 5 at Purdue Extension‘s annual Crops Field Day. This field day will also serve as a celebration, honoring Purdue University’s “150 Years of Giant Leaps” along with “70 Years of Agronomic Progress at the Agronomy Farm.”

“Our field day tries to hit on the hot topics farmers are thinking about heading into harvest each year, and I anticipate that the weather and the markets will be at the top of everyone’s list,” said Andrew Westfall, White County Purdue Extension director and agriculture and natural resources educator. “We are also excited to have stops where participants will learn about other timely subjects, including: hemp production, UAVs, field tile and drainage, field crop diseases, and farm safety. Lastly, we are thrilled to celebrate with the public the anniversaries that Purdue is commemorating this year.”

The field day, sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council, will be at the Beck Agricultural Center, located at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education, 4540 U.S. 52 West in West Lafayette. While the event is free and open to the public, those wanting to attend must register online at http://bit.ly/2019CropsFieldDay.

Crops Field Day is scheduled to begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. (EDT) and conclude at 1:30 p.m. The day’s program is as follows:

* 8 a.m. – Welcome from Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension and associate dean of agriculture, and Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Purdue’s College of Agriculture.

* 8:15 a.m. – 2019 Weather Update with state climatologist Beth Hall.

* 9 a.m. – Learning stations at various on-site locations featuring:

“UAVs: More to See and Learn” by John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture.

“Field Crops Disease Update for 2019” with Darcy Telenko, plant pathology specialist for Purdue Extension.

Steven Boyer, superintendent of Northeast-Purdue Ag Center, will discuss his experiences with drainage and installing field tile.

“Update on Hemp Production in Indiana,” with Ron Turco, Purdue professor of agronomy and department head.

“Handling and Storing an Immature Corn Crop and its Implications on Safety”,” with Bill Field, Purdue professor of agricultural and biological engineering, and retired Purdue Extension educator Mike Manning.

* 11:30 a.m. – Lunch.

* 12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m. – “Commodity Marketing: Basis, Market Carry, and Returns to Storage for the 2019 Crop” with Nathanael Thompson, Purdue assistant professor of agricultural economics.

* 1–1:30 p.m. – 70 Years of Agronomic Progress at the Agronomy Farm.

Private Applicator Recertification Program (PARP), continuing education units (CEU) and continuing certification hours (CCH) credits have been applied for. Participants wanting to receive PARP credit must pay a $10 fee (cash or check only).

For more info, contact Westfall at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu.