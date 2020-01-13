Purdue Extension Sets Family Farm Succession Planning Workshops

The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team will offer the workshop “Farming Together: Enhancing your worth as a farm business partner” this winter. The two-night program will guide family farm operators on planning the transition of their business to the next generation. Participants will learn how to enhance human resource management, develop an understanding of key financial aspects, gain legal knowledge from local attorneys and build their own personal roadmap to succession planning.

Paige Pratt, professional speaker and farm transition facilitator, will present on the first night of the workshop. Her presentation “Farm Family Transitions: The Good, The Bad and The In-Laws” will include her personal experience from her family’s farm transition and how the topics of leadership, financials and communication need to be incorporated at each operation.

“Family farms should be treated as businesses and set goals for the future. I’ll walk through how leadership can be transferred to a new generation to ensure success for the operation in a way that is not abrupt but includes a step-by-step approach to work through the transition as a family,” Pratt said.

The second night will feature local speakers addressing questions and participants will be guided through supplemental materials, resulting in a succession planning roadmap. Local attorneys also will discuss legal issues associated with different life stages.

Dates, times and locations are as follows:

Jan. 30 and Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Hendricks County Extension Office, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Hancock County Extension Office, 802 Apple St., Greenfield.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Kosciusko County Extension Office, 202 W. Main St., Warsaw.

Jan. 30, 5 p.m. and Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Spencer County Youth & Community Center, 1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 26, 6 p.m., Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 26, 6 p.m., Purdue SEPAC Farm, 4425 County Road 350 N., Butlerville.

Jan. 30, 5 p.m. and Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Jasper County Library, 208 W Susan St., Rensselaer.

Jan. 30 and March 12, 6 p.m., Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Vigo County, 4803 S. 7th St., Terre Haute.

Cost is $50 for the first four family members and $10 for each additional member. Registration information can be found at www.cvent.com/d/ghqwjy and is due Jan. 23. Contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or [email protected] with any questions.