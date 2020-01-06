Purdue Extension Organic Grain Farmer Meeting Returns West Lafayette Feb. 19-20

Purdue Extension’s 2020 Indiana Organic Grain Farmer Meeting returns to the Beck Agricultural Center on Feb. 19-20. Registration is now open for the state’s only conference on organic grain farming.

The two-day conference builds off the momentum of last year’s event, according to Michael O’Donnell, event organizer.

“This meeting offers farmers in Indiana and surrounding areas interested in organic grain production a chance to meet and build relationships to learn from each other,” said O’Donnell, organic and diversified agriculture educator, Purdue Extension. “We also bring in established, successful organic grain farmers to share their experiences on farmer panels and educational presentations throughout the two days.”

The keynote speaker, Klaas Martens, and his wife, Mary-Howell, are examples of farmers who successfully transitioned from conventional grain production to an organic system almost 30 years ago. Martens will discuss intentional biodiversity and whole farm systems thinking as keys to successful, resilient organic farming.

The conference starts on Feb, 19 with a full-day workshop for farmers exploring a transition into organic grain production and those with ground currently in transition. Presentations and farmer panel discussions will cover the organic certification process, the National Organic Program, and the basics of organic grain production and transition strategies.

The second day offers a more advanced look at organic grain farming practices with the keynote address, breakout sessions and farmer panels, as well as an industry trade show. Topics include weed management, diverse cropping systems, organic row crop production technology, and organic no-till research and farmer experience.

The Beck Agricultural Center is at 4550 U.S. 52 W., West Lafayette.

Registration for the event is open. The cost is $90 to attend both days or $50 to attend either the session on Feb. 19 or 20. The second day of the conference also offers opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors. For more information and to register, visit purdue.ag/organicgrain2020.

Writer: Megan Kuhn, 765-494-7719, [email protected]

Source: Michael O’Donnell, 765-284-8414, [email protected]