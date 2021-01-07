Purdue Extension Offers Virtual Inheriting Farmland Workshop

The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team invites those who have inherited or might inherit farmland soon to attend “So You’ve Inherited a Farm, Now What?” The two-session virtual workshop will be offered 6:30-8:30 pm. (ET) Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.

Adapted from a University of Nebraska Extension program, the series will discuss best strategies for managing farmland and farm assets. Presenters include Purdue Extension educators and Indiana attorney Kent Frandsen, who will discuss legal aspects and decisions to inherit a farm for your family.

The workshop will explore the following:

Property options and financial implications.

Land management.

Legal aspects.

Lease considerations.

Strategies for dealing with family and communication issues.

The registration fee is $25 per person, household or farm. Register here by Jan. 19. For accommodation or more information, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.