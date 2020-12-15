Purdue Extension Launches Virtual Program for Beef Producers

Purdue Extension beef experts are hosting a new program for producers with less than five years of experience or individuals considering starting a beef cattle operation. The virtual program, Purdue Beef Basics, is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (ET) starting on Jan. 19 and ending on March 9, 2021.

Participants will gain knowledge and skills related to beef cattle management and establish good recordkeeping habits. Purdue University professors and Extension specialists and educators will lead each of the eight sessions.

Session topics include:

Overview of the beef cattle industry

Animal behavior

Stockmanship and facilities

Beef cattle health

Forages and nutrition

Beef cattle genetic selection and reproduction

The registration fee is $40 per individual. Register at https://tinyurl.com/PUBeefBasics by Jan. 17. For more information, contact Sadie Davis at 812-659-2122 or davis186@purdue.edu.