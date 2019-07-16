Purdue Extension Co-chairing the 2019 North American Manure Expo in Fair Oaks

In cooperation with other universities and industry partners, Purdue Extension is co-chairing the North American Manure Expo on July 31-Aug. 1 in Fair Oaks, Indiana. The expo, held in Indiana for the first time, will include educational sessions, tours and industry seminars.

The expo will kick off on July 31 with tours in the morning followed by agitation demonstrations, special industry presentations and the trade show in the afternoon. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose between three tours. The dairy tour will visit Windy Ridge Dairy to learn about its anaerobic digester followed by Midwestern BioAg to see how TerraNu fertilizer is produced. The poultry and beef tour will include stops at Rose Acres high rise and double decker laying facilities and Bio Town Ag’s closed loop swine and beef production system, featuring an anaerobic digester producing energy to return to the grid. The third tour is a swine workshop hosted on the Fair Oaks Farms site due to biosecurity concerns. Buiter Farms will share how its truck wash operations and Fastrack Fertilizer business help pork and dairy producers make best use of their nutrients. Klemp Farms will present on its contract finishing pork business, their manure application business and how this has complemented their transition to organic row crop production.

The second day will feature 24 educational sessions and solid and liquid manure applicator field demonstrations. The educational sessions cover topics related to manure and nutrient management basics, manure and soils, health and safety with manure and new technologies in manure management. Additionally, continuing education credits will be available for licensed manure haulers and applicators and certified crop advisers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Additional state credits have also been requested.

For more information and to register for the expo, visit the website at www.manureexpo.org. Registration for events is free except the tours.