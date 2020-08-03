Purdue Expert Panel to Respond to USDA’s August Crop Report Virtually

The impact of COVID-19 on agriculture commodities, recent extreme heat and an outlook on agricultural futures will all be discussed in Purdue Extension’s response to the United States Department of Agriculture’s August crop report.

Traditionally held at the Indiana State Fair, the discussion will be held online in a free webinar from 1:30-2:30 p.m., (EDT) Aug. 12. Hosted by the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture, the annual panel discussion will begin following the release of the USDA August Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports.

Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Purdue Agriculture, will convene the panel of Purdue Extension experts and a representative from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Panelists will discuss the implications of the USDA Crop Production and WASDE reports for agricultural producers and agribusinesses.

Panelists include Purdue agriculture economists James Mintert and Michael Langemeier, Purdue agronomists Bob Nielsen (corn) and Shaun Casteel (soybeans), Indiana State Climatologist Beth Hall and Marlo Johnson, regional director USDA, NASS.

Viewers can submit questions for the panelists to Teresa Rogers at rogerstk@purdue.edu.

More information and registration are found here. Registered participants can also sign up to receive a link to view a recording of the webinar at their convenience.