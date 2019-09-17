Purdue Entomologist Kaplan Receives University Ag Research Award

Ian Kaplan, a professor of entomology, has been selected to receive the 2019 Purdue University Agriculture Research Award. Presented annually since 1982, the award is the highest honor awarded to mid-career faculty members in the College of Agriculture in recognition of research and accomplishments.

Through their research, recipients have made significant contributions to agriculture, natural resources and the quality of life of Indiana citizens. Recent recipients include Maria Sepúlveda in 2018 and Mary Catherine Aime in 2017.

“Ian is a world-renowned expert recognized for his contributions to understanding interactions between pests, predators, parasitoids and pollinators, drawing on technical aspects of insect behavior, plant chemistry, and community ecology,” said Bernie Engel, associate dean of research and graduate education. “His work allows addressing the important issue of how to control pest insects in ways which minimize impact on the environment while producing the food, fiber and other products we need.

“Purdue has been a good fit for me and for my research. It influenced me quite a bit in terms of from when I first got here, to what I’m doing now,” Kaplan said. “The intersection of insects, agriculture and ecology is where my lab does our work.”

The award includes a $10,000 honorarium in support of Kaplan’s research program. He will be honored during an award seminar at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Deans Auditorium (Room 241) in Pfendler Hall. Kaplan will be making a presentation titled “Do Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World? My Career as an Opportunistic Academic.”