Purdue Crop Chat Podcast Episode 2, COVID-19 Implications

The second Purdue Crop Chat podcast presented by Purdue Extension and Hoosier Ag Today is here to address implications of COVID-19 on farming. Purdue extension corn and soybean specialists Dr. Bob Nielsen and Dr. Shaun Casteel try to shed some light on where planting prospects are now, related to the effects of the pandemic. Nielsen says seed supplies right now are adequate based on conversations he is having.

Click the audio player to hear the full podcast: