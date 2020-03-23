Purdue Crop Chat Podcast Episode 1

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Bob Nielsen and Extension Soybean Specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel. On this very first podcast, they discuss recovering from not only last year’s growing season, but 2018 as well, and improving your profit margin in 2020 and beyond. Next episode coming soon will address COVID-19 implications for producers.

Listen to the Purdue Crop Chat podcast by clicking on it below!