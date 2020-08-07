Purdue Crop Chat Episode 7, Scout Fields for Disease

The 2020 corn and soybean crops are shaping up nicely in many parts of the corn belt, and in the new Purdue Crop Chat podcast Dr. Shaun Casteel, Purdue Extension soybean specialist, says both crops in this state do look really good. But to help get the crops to the finish he and Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue field crop pathologist, say it’s time to scout fields for disease in order to make important decisions about possible fungicide applications. Telenko says her team is looking for tar spot, southern rust and gray leaf spot in corn and frogeye leaf spot in soybeans.

Listen to the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast here: