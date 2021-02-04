Purdue Crop Chat Episode 15, More Precipitation is Needed

In this Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, Purdue Extension’s Dr. Shaun Casteel and Dr. Bob Nielsen discuss the last round of USDA numbers, drought concerns in northern Indiana, and where to find resources for pouring through all of your data.
