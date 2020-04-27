Purdue Colleges’ Food Drive Brings More Than $80,000 to Local Food Bank

Purdue University’s College of Agriculture recently led a campus virtual food drive that raised $82,364 for Food Finders Food Bank. According to metrics provided by Food Finders, this translates to 248,761 meals that will feed families in North Central Indiana. The College of Agriculture was joined by nine other major academic units — Purdue Libraries; School of Information Studies; the colleges of Engineering, Health and Human Sciences, Pharmacy, Science and Veterinary Medicine; the Honors College; and Polytechnic Institute.

“The economic repercussions of the COVID-19 virus have hit everyone hard, especially our most vulnerable community members,” said Melissa Funk, administrative assistant for the College of Agriculture’s Office of Multicultural Programs and drive organizer. “We are so pleased we could band together to deliver essential resources to our community in a time of need.”

Food Finders serves 16 counties, including Tippecanoe County, in North Central Indiana where one in eight people suffers from food insecurity. To find out more about what Food Finders is doing during the COVID-19 crisis and how to help, visit: https://www.food-finders.org/give/.