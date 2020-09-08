Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free Fall Crop Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free 2020 Fall Crop Outlook webinar at 3:30 p.m. EDT, Friday (Sept. 11).

The webinar will take place immediately following the release of the United States Department of Agriculture’s September Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. These reports will feature the USDA’s first objective yield estimates for the 2020 corn and soybean crops.

“During the webinar, we’ll take a closer look at information on the September USDA reports and provide updated profitability estimates for corn and soybeans,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “We’ll also discuss marketing strategies for both crops.”

Michael Langemeier, professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, will join Mintert for the webinar. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. Participants will receive a confirmation email upon registration with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.

Learn more and register at http://purdue.ag/webinar091120.