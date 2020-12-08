Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free Corn and Soybean Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture at 2 p.m. (ET) Friday (Dec. 11) will host a free corn and soybean outlook webinar for the month of December.

The webinar will immediately follow the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s December Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports. These reports will be a main topic of the discussion, as will reevaluation on profitability estimates for 2021.

“As we near the end of the year, Michael Langemeier, Nathanael Thompson and I will review information released in the December USDA reports and look ahead at what next year may have in store regarding potential profitability estimates for corn and soybeans,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “2020 was challenging for all in a multitude of ways, and it is important that we continue to keep a close eye on the ag trade outlook and the implications for corn and soybean marketing strategies.”

Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website (link below). Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.

Learn more and register at http://purdue.ag/webinar121120.