Purdue Center for Commercial Ag Hosting Webinar Tuesday on USDA’s Acreage Report

Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, July 2 at 12:30pm entitled, “Corn & Soybean Outlook Update: Following USDA’s Acreage Report”.

There is more uncertainty about the corn and soybean outlook than we’ve had in years. Prevented planting and delayed planting of both corn and soybeans, combined with questions about the ag trade picture, are all affecting the corn and soybean price picture. During the webinar, Chris Hurt, Michael Langemeier and Jim Mintert will focus on the key factors shaping the ag outlook, including updated acreage estimates for 2019 following the release of the USDA’s Acreage report combined with an assessment of prevented planting of corn and soybeans and yield prospects. They’ll conclude with management strategies you can consider to position your operation for success this year and next.

The webinar is free, but you need to register at the Center for Commercial Agriculture website to participate. The morning of the webinar, you’ll receive a link to join the webinar live. Please register in advance to ensure you receive the link on time. If you are unable to attend live, you can still register and an email with a link to the webinar recording will be sent as soon as it’s available.